Russia on Thursday reported 9,803 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,934 in Moscow, pushing the national case tally to 4,428,239 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 460 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking its death toll to 93,824.

Main Photo: Passengers wearing protective face masks travel on a Metro during the pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

