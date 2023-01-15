Russia says it launched missile strikes against Ukraine on Saturday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jan 15 (Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had launched a wave of missile strikes against Ukrainian military and infrastructure sites on Saturday.

At least 21 people were killed in a strike on a Russian apartment complex in the eastern city of Dnipro in a Russian strike Saturday evening, Ukrainian authorities say.

The Russian defence ministry did not mention Dnipro as a specific target of any strikes.

In its statement Russia said: “All assigned objects were hit. The targets of the strike have been achieved.”

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

