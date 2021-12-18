Russia sends strategic bombers to help patrol Belarus borders

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) – Russia has sent long-range strategic Tu-22M3 bombers to join patrols of air space along the western borders of ally Belarus, the Belarusian defence ministry said on Saturday.

Su-30SM fighters jets from both countries were also part of patrols, the Belarus military said.

Belarus borders to the west and northwest with Poland and Lithuania, member states of the European Union. Belarus’ relations with the EU are tense over a migrant crisis along its western border.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday that Moscow’s relations with the United States had not hit their lowest point yet, Interfax news agency reported.

He said the Kremlin needed stable and predictable relations with Washington, speaking at a sensitive moment with Moscow awaiting a response from U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to its security proposals.

File photo of Russia’s Air Force strategic bombers, Tu-160 (C) and Tu-22M3 fly over the Red Square during the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in WWII, in Moscow, Russia, 24 June 2020. EPA-EFE/PAVEL GOLOVKIN / POOL

