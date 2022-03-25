Russia ‘telling armed forces war must end by 9 May’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Despite widespread accounts of problems faced by Vladimir Putin’s forces in Ukraine, Russian soldiers in the country are reportedly being told by superiors that the war must end by 9 May.

The Ukrainian army says there is “constant propaganda work being carried out among the personnel of the Russian Federation’s armed forces” which refers to the date – which is carries significance as the annually celebrated “Victory Day” on which Russia’s successful Second World War campaign is commemorated with a parade in Moscow.

Photo – A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service .