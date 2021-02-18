Russia to register its third COVID-19 vaccine on February 20

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia plans to register CoviVac, its third COVID-19 vaccine, on Feb. 20, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a government website about the coronavirus.

Russian health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Thursday that Russia has performed more than 107.9 million coronavirus tests to date, including 363,000 over the past day. As many as 608,551 people remain under medical observation

Main Photo: People going up the escalator behind a sign reading ‘Vaccination against COVID-19 is carried out here’ at the Columbus shopping mall in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY.

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...