The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks is planned for March 2, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting a source on the Russian side.

After the first round of negotiations which took place on Monday and produced no tangible results, the sides had said they would meet again in the coming days.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry claims to have killed almost 6,000 Russian troops, a number which has not yet been confirmed.

via Reuters