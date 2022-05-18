Russian soldier accused of war crimes pleads guilty to killing civilian

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Russian soldier on trial for war crimes in Ukraine has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian.

Vadim Shishimarin is accused of gunning down an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in the days after the invasion began and faces life in prison.

Prosecutors say more trials could be forthcoming, after identifying thousands of potential crimes committed by Russian forces. Moscow has denied its troops have targeted civilians.

Photo – Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin (C) attends a court hearing in the Solomyansky district court in Kyiv, Ukraine, 13 May 2022. EPA-EFE/TANYA GORDIENKO