Russian, Turkish defence ministers discuss Ukraine in telephone call

Oct 23 (Reuters) – The Russian and Turkish defence ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine in a telephone call on Sunday, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.
It said Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu repeated concerns he voiced to the French defence minister earlier on Sunday that Ukraine might use a “dirty bomb” to escalate the conflict. Russia has published no evidence to support that claim.
Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had continued to launch attacks against Ukraine’s energy and military infrastructure over the last 24 hours.
Russia also said it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine’s central Cherkasy region and had repelled Ukrainian counter-offensives along the frontlines in southern and eastern Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the claims.
(Reporting by Reuts)