Russian, Turkish defence ministers discuss Ukraine in telephone call

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Oct 23 (Reuters) – The Russian and Turkish defence ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine in a telephone call on Sunday, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

It said Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu repeated concerns he voiced to the French defence minister earlier on Sunday that Ukraine might use a “dirty bomb” to escalate the conflict. Russia has published no evidence to support that claim.

An undated handout photo made available by the official telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on 22 October 2022 shows Ukrainian rescuers responding to a fire at an infrastructure object hit by shelling at an undisclosed location, Ukraine, amid Russia’s invasion. The Ukrainian president said on his official telegram channel that Russia launched ‘a massive attack’ on critical objects in Ukraine with 36 rockets, most of which were shot down by air defense services.

EPA-EFE/TELEGRAM/V ZELENSKIY_OFFICIAL HANDOUT

Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had continued to launch attacks against Ukraine’s energy and military infrastructure over the last 24 hours.

People standing as darkness lies upon a street during an electricity shortage in downtown Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 22 October 2022.

EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Russia also said it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine’s central Cherkasy region and had repelled Ukrainian counter-offensives along the frontlines in southern and eastern Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

(Reporting by Reuts)

