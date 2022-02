Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) – Russia reported 180,071 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record daily high, as the Omicron variant continued to spread, the coronavirus task force said.

Russia confirmed 661 deaths of coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours, the authorities said.

Photo – A Russian woman wearing a protective face mask walks in front of a gift shop during the coronavirus pandemic in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV