Pope to readmit faithful to general audiences from next week The faithful will be readmitted to Pope Francis’ weekly general audiences from Sept. 2, a Vatican s...

Belgium revises down COVID-19 deaths just shy of 10,000 mark Belgium revised down on Wednesday the country’s COVID-19 death toll, just as it was about to pass t...

Up to 30 British teenagers may have Covid-19 after Greek holiday As many as 30 teenagers in the UK who took a holiday to the Greek island of Zante may have contract...

Brazil hits 3.7 million COID-19 cases, death toll at 117,666 Brazil reported 47,161 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,086 deaths from the disease caused...

Croatia reports record daily infections increase Croatia has recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus infections as a tricky summer tourism ...

Malta: Foreign Affairs Ministry raises alarm over eastern Mediterranean The Malta Business Weekly quotes Foreign Affairs Minister in an interview with the Financial Times ...

Malta: Two more men thought to be linked with double murder In-Nazzjon says that the police are searching for two more suspects in relation to the murder of Ch...

Malta: Former Projects Malta chair says Finance Ministry was kept in the loop The Times quotes the former chairman of Projects Malta who said that most of the meetings were held...

Malta: Valletta businesses considering late-night shopping Malta Today says members of the Valletta Business Community disagree over the best way to revitalis...

Malta: Teachers lament lack of consultation by ministry The Independent reports on a meeting between the Education Ministry and the Teachers’ Union which m...

Malta: Children’s Commissioner urges reopening of schools L-Orizzont carries an interview with Children’s Commissioner Pauline Miceli who said that the reope...

Italy reaches new record in daily cases since May Italy reported 1,367 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest daily tally since May when the...

Australia’s Victoria reports lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly two months Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria on Thursday reported 23 deaths from the new coro...

Brexit taken off agenda for EU envoys’ meeting due to stalled talks A discussion about the negotiations over Britain and the European Union's post-Brexit relation...

Malta-24 News Briefing – Thursday 27th August 2020 Updated 0821 - Newspaper Review The Malta Business Weekly quotes Foreign Affairs Minister in an ...

UK-U.S. in talks to introduce “air bridge” between London and New York The UK and U.S. governments are in talks to introduce an "air bridge" between London and New York t...

Hurricane Laura nears U.S. coast, may be most powerful to ever hit Louisiana Hurricane Laura may be the most powerful storm to crash into the Louisiana coast when it makes land...

Pompeo discusses Libyan conflict, Iran with UAE counterpart U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the Libyan conflict and countering Iranian regional i...

Norway adds Germany to COVID-19 quarantine list Norway announced it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all people arriving from Germany and Liechte...