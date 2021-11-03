Russia’s daily COVID-19 death toll hits new record high

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) – Russia’s daily COVID-19 death toll rose to a record high of 1,189 on Wednesday amid a surge in cases that has forced officials to impose a nationwide workplace shutdown.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 40,443 new infections in the last 24 hours, including 6,827 in Moscow.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Tom Balmforth)

Photo – A Russian Emergency Situations Ministry worker wearing protective suit disinfects the Kazansky Railway Station amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Moscow, Russia, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV