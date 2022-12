Russia’s Lavrov says European security body is hobbled by West

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that big problems had accumulated in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), accusing the West of spurning the chance to make it a real bridge with Russia after the Cold War.

Lavrov made the comments at the start of a news conference during which he gave a long recital of Russian historical grievances against the West, saying the “reckless enlargement” of NATO had devalued the basic principles of the OSCE.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first