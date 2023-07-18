Ryan Giggs retrial abandoned after charges withdrawn

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The retrial of ex-Manchester United soccer player Ryan Giggs over domestic violence allegations has been abandoned, PA Media reported on Tuesday, after the charges were withdrawn by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service.

Giggs, 49, faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to his former girlfriend Kate Greville along with controlling and coercive behaviour. He also faced a charge of common assault of Greville’s sister, Emma.

In a trial last year, the jury was discharged after failing to reach verdicts on the charges.

Giggs had denied all charges.

via Reuters

