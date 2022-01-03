Ryanair cuts 28 Danish routes in January 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ryanair will cancel 28 of its 59 Danish routes in January, according to Danish aviation website Check In.

The budget airline had already cancelled one third of its January flights due to restrictions. Flights out of Copenhagen, Billund, Aalborg and Aarhus airports will all be affected.

The cancellations will last for three weeks from 10 January, The Local reports.

Denmark, which is among the countries with the most registered cases of the Omicron variant, recorded an all-time high in new infections last week amid increased demand for Covid testing during the Christmas holidays.

Many airlines have reduced their flight schedule this winter due staff absences, travel restrictions and a lack of consumer confidence.

In early December, British Airways cancelled more than 2,000 flights from its schedule until March 2022.

A search conducted by The Local on Ryanair’s website shows flights from Billund to Gdansk, Poznan, Wroclaw, Krakow, Gothenburg Landvetter, Manchester, Edinburgh, Memmingen, Milan Bergamo, Bologna, Venice Treviso, Tallinn, Malta, Vienna, Vilnius, Seville, Brussels Charleroi, Sibiu and Dublin as available in the first week of January but not from January 10th to the end of the month.

Photo – EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

