ROME, Jan 12 (Reuters) – Ryanair has not engaged in any price-fixing for flights in and out of Sicily, the low cost airline said on Thursday, responding to a recent Italian antitrust investigation.

“Ryanair does not talk to others,” its Italian country manager Mauro Bolla said at a press conference, rejecting allegations of collusion with other airlines targeted by the probe, including Wizz Air and easyJet .

