Sanction Putin’s inner circle to trigger Kremlin infighting, says Navalny ally

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday (February 1) urged the West to hit President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle with personal sanctions, predicting the move could trigger potentially destabilising infighting among Russia’s elite.

Leonid Volkov, who is wanted by Russian authorities on accusations he illegally encouraged minors to attend anti-Kremlin protests, made the call on the eve of a court hearing that could see Navalny jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Navalny, one of Putin’s most prominent critics, was arrested last month after returning to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned with a nerve agent. Navalny accuses Putin of ordering his murder, something the Kremlin denies.

“We very much hope that there will be tough sanctions against the people on whom Putin relies, against his money men and his inner circle. It will be an extremely unpleasant blow to Putin and punishment for his criminal acts,” Volkov told Reuters in an interview by video call.

He said that this would give them intra-elite conflicts, adding he hoped such a move would bring pressure from Putin’s allies to end the crackdown on Navalny or to compensate them for any financial losses or travel bans resulting from sanctions.

The Kremlin on Monday said moves by Navalny’s allies to encourage the West to hit Russia with sanctions showed they were acting as “foreign agents” and said any new sanctions would be unacceptable.

Vladimir Ashurkov, another Navalny ally, published a letter addressed to U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday appealing for sanctions against businessmen and officials identified as being close Putin allies.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the United States was reviewing possible responses to Moscow’s actions.

The Kremlin has cast Navalny as a CIA asset bent on destabilising he country, an allegation Navalny denies, and has said the protests calling for this release are illegal and risk spreading COVID-19.

Volkov, who is outside Russia and declined to give his location, has helped organise two successive weekends of protests demanding Navalny be freed.

via Reuters

Licensing and Reproduction CDeNews is owned and managed by the CDE Intelligence Unit (CDEIU) and the flagship news portal of CorporateIdentities’ CorporateDispatch ePublications. It is based in Malta and registered with the country’s Department of Information. Its news content is researched, attributed and verified. Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the respective media outlet verified. Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency. For syndication services get in touch on editor@corporatedispatch.com All rights reserved. For more detailed insights contact the CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines Other News …. Malta: Gozo bishop urged sexual abuse victim to report case L-Orizzont follows the testimony of Gozo bishop Anton Teuma in the proceedings against two priests accused of sexual abuse of a minor. Mons. Teuma said he encouraged the victim to report the case to authorities. Another story reports the story of...

Malta: MEP candidate recommends public procurement of local organic produce The Independent speaks to MEP candidate Peter Agius who suggested that government tenders include requirements for organic food produce to support local production. Agius warned that the country is increasingly relying on foreign markets for foods. ...

On This Day… 1653 - New Amsterdam becomes a city (later renamed New York) 1848 - Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo ends the Mexican–American War: US acquires Texas, California, New Mexico and Arizona for $15 million 1901 - Queen Victoria's Funeral... Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...