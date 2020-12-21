Scotland’s Sturgeon calls for extension to Brexit transition period

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek an extension to a post-Brexit transition period with the European Union because of the need to tackle a new coronavirus strain.

“It’s now imperative that (the) PM seeks an agreement to extend the Brexit transition period. The new COVID strain – and the various implications of it – means we face a profoundly serious situation, and it demands our 100% attention,” she said on Twitter.

Main Photo: (L-R) British, Scottish and EU flags are seen during a demonstration of Stand Up For Scotland outside the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 01 February 2020, a day after Britain has officially left the EU. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

