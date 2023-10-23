Search called off for man lost overboard from cruise ship in the English Channel

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A major search operation was undertaken in the English Channel to find a man who was reported to have gone overboard from a cruise ship.

An emergency response, involving the RNLI and Coastguard, was launched on Sunday morning following reports that a member of the crew had gone overboard.

The man was on board the German cruiseliner Aida Perla which set off from Hamburg towards La Coruna in Spain.

The rescue mission took place off of Ramsgate on the east Kent coast.

Speaking to ITV News, the RNLI said they sent out two all-weather lifeboats with the Ramsgate crew receiving the call at 8:20am while the Dover crew launched 15 minutes later at 8:35am.

The HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard is coordinating the search for a man reported overboard from a passenger ship off Ramsgate on 22 October.

“HM Coastguard was alerted at about 8.55am.

“The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter has been sent from Lydd alongside a Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft and the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboats from Ramsgate and Dover.’

A statement from AIDA Cruises said, “The captain and crew of AIDAperla immediately initiated all necessary rescue measures in close coordination with the local authorities.

“The search on board confirmed that a male crew member is missing.

“The ship was immediately stopped and returned to the spot where the incident was believed to have taken part in the search.

“The search for the missing person is ongoing and has our utmost priority.”

The RNLI says the search was called off at 6pm on Sunday night. It is not yet clear whether the search will resume today.

Photo courtesy Aida Cruises

Via ITV

