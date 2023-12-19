SENS Innovation Group Ltd recognised at Malta Business Awards

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Partners with the renowned Ascott Ltd Group in the UK

SENS, a subsidiary of GO, is an energy management company that leverages proprietary IOT based technology to reduce energy consumption and associated costs for commercial buildings. Its customised solutions, and fully integrated interface were recognised in the recently held Malta Business Awards, in which it won the bronze award in the digital innovation category. Commenting on this achievement, Chief Operations Officer, Victor Zammit said ‘This award is a recognition of our teams’ efforts to bring bespoke solutions to local and foreign businesses who are aligned with our vision of reducing businesses’ environmental impact.’

The energy crisis, inflation and increased political pressures to align with ESG agendas across the globe are pushing businesses to strongly integrate green initiatives as part of their overall business strategy. Furthermore, increasing utility rates are also pressuring businesses to become more cost conscious to remain sustainable in the longer-term. This, combined with climate change action, is driving businesses to consider greener solutions.

In fact, the demand for energy management solutions has grown considerably over the past years, with more and more businesses opting to integrate such solutions for greener operations. The Ascott Group in the UK is no exception. The Barbican Hotel in London, one of the many establishments within the Ascott Group, has successfully installed a Room Energy Management System provided by ESDL UK, a subsidiary of the Malta based company SENS Innovation Group Ltd.

The 129-bedroom aparthotel is now fully equipped with the green-IOT tech-based system that controls the Air Conditioning infrastructure by automatically switching on or off, depending on whether windows or doors are left open. This efficient management of energy across the establishment will lead to a £1.51 daily saving based on a KwH rate of £0.285p, meaning a potential annual saving of £71, 000, with a return on investment of just 13 months.

More importantly however, the flexibility and retrofit solutions offered by the SENS system installation ensured the hotel was able to remain fully operational throughout the 3-week installation period, with absolute minimum disruption to operations or its guests.

Today, the Barbican can monitor energy consumption and savings on a daily basis thanks to the REACH Platform that is provided as part of the solution. This platform provides visibility to engineers to be able to control the system and make adaptations accordingly, whilst providing insights to management for better decision making.

More recently, the Ascott Group’s Citadines Islington achieved EDGE certification, saving 42% in energy consumption, 28% on water and 98% on ‘less embodied energy in materials’ according to EDGE report after SENS retrofits were made. Early this year, Citadines Holborn also received EDGE accreditation reducing energy by 36%. Further Citadines properties will follow the EDGE accreditation with Citadines Barbican next in line.

‘It is a privilege to partner with the Ascott Group, as well as many other businesses across the globe to support them on their journey to become greener in their operations and be part of their solution to become more efficient, reduce costs and safeguard their long-term sustainability,’ concluded Scott Carter, Managing Director, ESDL-UK.

