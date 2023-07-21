Several people dead after Balkans hit by powerful storm

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Six people have died in a powerful storm which has battered much of the Balkans – while Southern Europe continues to face a searing heatwave.

Dozens of people have also been injured as a result of strong winds and heavy rain which have hit countries including Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia and Slovenia.

It is the second storm in two days to sweep over the Balkans, and according to meteorologists is particularly strong because of a recent spell of hot and dry weather in the region.

In Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, two people, a 50-year-old man and a 48-year-old man, died after they were hit by falling trees.

A firefighter in the eastern Croatian town of Tovarnik also died during the storm, his unit said, revealing no other details. Another person is said to have died in Croatia, one in Slovenia and one in Bosnia.

Elsewhere in Zagreb, a 36-year-old man was severely injured when a construction crane collapsed, the police said. Serbia’s police said emergency crews had saved 40 people and put out 20 fires caused by thunder and lightning.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital after a tree fell on her in the northern city of Novi Sad, doctors said. Authorities have warned that more storms are possible in the next few days before the next wave of very hot weather begins in the region.

Vehicles move past a car damaged during a heavy storm in Belgrade, Serbia. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

