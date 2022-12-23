UPDATED: Two dead, several wounded after gunshots fired in central Paris

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) – Two people were killed and four others wounded after a shooting in Paris’ 10th arrondissement, the city’s prosecution office said on Friday, confirming media reports.

A 69-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, added the prosecutor’s office.

ALERTE – Fusillade à Paris : plusieurs blessés dans le 10eme arrondissement.



Police sur place. Un suspect interpelé. pic.twitter.com/mbQFl2a0vf — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) December 23, 2022

“A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action,” tweeted deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire. “Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama.”

Paris police said they were dealing with an incident on the Rue d’Enghien and urged the public to stay away from the area.

The alleged shooter’s motives were not immediately clear.

One witness told French news agency AFP that seven or eight shots had been fired, sowing mayhem in the street.

An injured person is taken for treatment from the scene of a shooting in 10th district of Paris that reportedly left two dead and others injured. A Kurdish centre was reportedly targeted. pic.twitter.com/diXqnHYd0X — Rory Mulholland (@mulhollandrory) December 23, 2022

