Sexual violence up 16% in Italy in 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sexual violence was up 16% in Italy in the first 10 months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to a year-end survey released by the Italian police force command on Friday.

On the other hand, persecutory acts or stalking decreased by 10.3% and there is also a 3.9% decrease in family violence., according to the report from the Central Directorate of Criminal Police.

There were 309 murders in Italy in 2022 and some 122 victims were women, the report said.

Crimes by minors were higher than in the pre-pandemic period, the report also said.

Comparing the first ten months of 2019 (i.e. in the pre-pandemic period) with those of 2022, there was a 14.3% increase in the number of minors reported and arrested, with peaks concerning certain types of crimes: attacks +53.8%, voluntary homicides +35.3% (17 in absolute value in 2019, 23 in 2022), attempted murders +65.1%, +33.8% injuries, +50% beatings, +75.3% robberies (+91.2% for those in public street).

Analysing the first ten months of the year, there is an increase of around 20 per cent of thefts compared to 2021 (by 19.7 per cent). In the same reference period, robberies grew by 18.2%: a figure that is an average across the various forms of robbery, which see an increase of 20.7% for those committed in the public street.

The report states that the figure for robberies is still lower than in the pre-pandemic period: it was 887,905 in the first ten months of 2019, compared to 782,391 in the same period of 2022 (and 653,889 in the first ten months of 2021).

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first