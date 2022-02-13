Sicily back to yellow Covid zone from orange Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sicily will revert to being a low-to-moderate COVID risk yellow zone from its current moderate risk orange status on Monday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a decree.

Piedmont, Val d’Aosta, Friuli and Abruzzo are currently orange, while the rest of Italy is yellow apart from Umbria, Molise and Basilicata which are low-risk white.

Photo – Medical personnel after checking for passengers arriving on the Intercity Night train from Milan to Messina in Messina, Sicily island, southern Italy. EPA-EFE/CARMELO IMBESI

Via ANSA