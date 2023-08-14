Sicily’s Mount Etna erupts, Catania airport temporarily closed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Flights to and from Catania airport in southern Italy were suspended on Monday morning due to a volcanic eruption of Mount Etna, the airport’s managing company said.

Spewing ash onto the nearby Italian town of Catania, which is eastern Sicily’s largest city, the volcano initiated an eruption, as reported by the Associated Press.

This occurrence prompted authorities to temporarily suspend flights from the city’s airport while closely monitoring Mount Etna’s behavior. As of Sunday afternoon, no injuries had been reported. Officials had been attentively observing the volcanic activity in the days leading up to the eruption. Etna’s previous eruption in 2021 extended over several weeks, with numerous eruptions documented in the preceding year. Nonetheless, the most substantial eruption in recent history was in 1992.

via Ansa

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group