Sir Elton John will play his final London tour date in Hyde Park next year

Sir Elton John’s London swansong will be at the BST Hyde Park festival next June, the singer has said.

The 74-year-old announced his final set of performances, dubbed the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour – The Final Tour, in 2018, and had planned to take his music around the world one final time.

BST Hyde Park, which plays host to some of the world’s biggest artists every year, will be the setting for Sir Elton’s final London performance of the show in June 2022.

Like with other shows and music events, the pandemic put a stop to most of the nearly 300-date tour, but it will resume later this year.

The announcement comes hot off the heels of the singer launching a new album of lockdown collaborations that he recorded remotely over the last 18 months.

Artists such as Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, and Miley Cyrus are among those on the 18-track record, which hits streaming services and shops on 22 October.

Photo: British Singer Sir Elton John . EPA-EFE/TAL COHEN

