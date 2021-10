Reading Time: < 1 minute

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 was recorded at 2:28 am in the north of Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the province of Udine.

According to the findings of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake occured at a depth of 13 km and an epicentre near the municipalities of Zuglio and Tolmezzo.



There were no reports of victims or damage.

