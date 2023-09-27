Slovak SMER party’s lead shrinks as rival PS jumps before Sept 30 election -IPSOS poll

Sept 27 (Reuters) – Slovak opposition party SMER-SSD, led by former prime minister Robert Fico, held a narrowing lead over its liberal challenger Progresivne Slovensko ahead of a Sept. 30 election, according to IPSOS agency’s final poll published on Wednesday.
The poll, conducted for news website http://www.dennikn.sk, surveyed 1,000 participants between Sept. 22 and Sept. 25, put support for SMER-SDD at 20.6% to 19.8% for Progresivne Slovensko (Progressive Slovakia – PS). PS jumped by 2.6 percentage points, while SMER-SSD rose by 0.3 percentage points from a poll taken between Sept. 15 and Sept. 19.
The poll showed eight parties would win seats in the parliament. However, none would secure a majority and would need to rely on partners to rule. How coalition building could develop was far from certain.
Slovaks head to the polls earlier than planned after a centre-right coalition government collapsed last year and a caretaker government took over in May.
Illegal migration and Slovakia’s support for Ukraine have been among top issues for parties campaigning, with Fico looking to return his SMER-SSD party to power with pledges to defend national interests and end military support for Kyiv.
That would be a shift in policy that Progressive Slovakia leader Michal Simecka has warned could push the country into isolation. He has promised to maintain support for Ukraine as it fights a Russian invasion, in line with EU and NATO partners.
|SMER-SSD
|HLAS
|Progresivne Slovensko
|SaS
|OLANO-led coalition
|Republika
|KDH
|SME RODINA
|SNS
|DEMOKRATI
|Sept 27
|20.6
|11.9
|19.8
|7.0
|8.2
|7.6
|5.9
|4.0
|5.7
|3.3
|Sept 21
|20.3
|13.1
|17.2
|6.1
|8.2
|8.6
|5.3
|4.2
|5.6
|3.4
|August
|19.7
|13.3
|16.9
|5.7
|7.7
|7.9
|6.2
|5.5
|5.1
|2.9
|July/August
|20.3
|13.4
|16.9
|6.7
|7.9
|8.8
|5.4
|5.6
|5.2
|2.6
|July
|19.4
|14.9
|15.9
|5.0
|7.1
|8.6
|5.9
|6.4
|5.0
|2.1
|June
|18.9
|14.8
|15.5
|7.2
|6.4
|8.3
|5.6
|7.2
|4.3
|4.0
|May
|16.9
|15.6
|13.3
|6.1
|7.0
|9.1
|5.2
|7.5
|3.8
|3.4
|April
|16.8
|16.2
|14.1
|6.4
|7.0
|8.8
|4.8
|6.4
|4.2
|3.6
|March
|16.2
|16.0
|11.1
|6.4
|4.8
|8.6
|5.7
|8.5
|3.0
|January 2023
|13.6
|18.2
|12.6
|6.9
|8.1
|8.1
|6.5
|8.0
|2.9
|November
|15.6
|19.7
|10.4
|7.8
|8.0
|6.0
|7.4
|7.0
|2.6
NOTE: threshold for parties to win seats is 5% and 7% for coalitions
Party descriptions:
* SMER-SSD- Direction-Slovak Social Democracy (leftist party of three-time prime minister Robert Fico)
* HLAS- Voice (leftist party of former prime minister Peter Pellegrini who split from SMER)
* Progresivne Slovensko- Progressive Slovakia (liberal party)
* SaS-Sloboda a Solidarita- Freedom and Solidary (liberal former ruling party)
* OLANO- Ordinary People and Independent Personalities-OLANO (centrist, anti-graft former ruling party)
* Republika- Republic (far-right party)
* KDH- Christian Democrat Movement (Christian conservative party)
* SME RODINA- We Are Family (centrist former ruling party)
* SNS- Slovak National Party (nationalist party)
* DEMOKRATI- Democrats (centrist, pro-European party led by former prime minister Eduard Heger)