Elections, Slovakia

Slovak SMER party’s lead shrinks as rival PS jumps before Sept 30 election -IPSOS poll

252 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sept 27 (Reuters) – Slovak opposition party SMER-SSD, led by former prime minister Robert Fico, held a narrowing lead over its liberal challenger Progresivne Slovensko ahead of a Sept. 30 election, according to IPSOS agency’s final poll published on Wednesday.

The poll, conducted for news website http://www.dennikn.sk, surveyed 1,000 participants between Sept. 22 and Sept. 25, put support for SMER-SDD at 20.6% to 19.8% for Progresivne Slovensko (Progressive Slovakia – PS). PS jumped by 2.6 percentage points, while SMER-SSD rose by 0.3 percentage points from a poll taken between Sept. 15 and Sept. 19.

The poll showed eight parties would win seats in the parliament. However, none would secure a majority and would need to rely on partners to rule. How coalition building could develop was far from certain.

Slovaks head to the polls earlier than planned after a centre-right coalition government collapsed last year and a caretaker government took over in May.

Illegal migration and Slovakia’s support for Ukraine have been among top issues for parties campaigning, with Fico looking to return his SMER-SSD party to power with pledges to defend national interests and end military support for Kyiv.

That would be a shift in policy that Progressive Slovakia leader Michal Simecka has warned could push the country into isolation. He has promised to maintain support for Ukraine as it fights a Russian invasion, in line with EU and NATO partners.

SMER-SSDHLASProgresivne SlovenskoSaSOLANO-led coalitionRepublikaKDHSME RODINASNSDEMOKRATI
Sept 2720.611.919.87.08.27.65.94.05.73.3
Sept 2120.313.117.26.18.28.65.34.25.63.4
August19.713.316.95.77.77.96.25.55.12.9
July/August20.313.416.96.77.98.85.45.65.22.6
July19.414.915.95.07.18.65.96.45.02.1
June18.914.815.57.26.48.35.67.24.34.0
May16.915.613.36.17.09.15.27.53.83.4
April16.816.214.16.47.08.84.86.44.23.6
March16.216.011.16.44.88.65.78.53.0
January 202313.618.212.66.98.18.16.58.02.9
November15.619.710.47.88.06.07.47.02.6

NOTE: threshold for parties to win seats is 5% and 7% for coalitions

Party descriptions:

* SMER-SSD- Direction-Slovak Social Democracy (leftist party of three-time prime minister Robert Fico)

* HLAS- Voice (leftist party of former prime minister Peter Pellegrini who split from SMER)

* Progresivne Slovensko- Progressive Slovakia (liberal party)

* SaS-Sloboda a Solidarita- Freedom and Solidary (liberal former ruling party)

* OLANO- Ordinary People and Independent Personalities-OLANO (centrist, anti-graft former ruling party)

* Republika- Republic (far-right party)

* KDH- Christian Democrat Movement (Christian conservative party)

* SME RODINA- We Are Family (centrist former ruling party)

* SNS- Slovak National Party (nationalist party)

* DEMOKRATI- Democrats (centrist, pro-European party led by former prime minister Eduard Heger)

Once you're here...

%d bloggers like this: