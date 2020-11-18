Slovenia backs Poland, Hungary in budget row

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa on Wednesday expressed support for Poland’s and Hungary’s veto of the European Union’s budget over the rule of law clause.
“Today, numerous media and some political groups in the European Parliament are openly threatening to use the instrument wrongly called ‘rule of law’ in order to discipline individual EU Member States through a majority vote,” the leader stated in a letter sent to bloc’s leadership.
Jansa asserted that “disputes are decided by an independent court and not by a political majority in any other institution,” claiming that the provision would lead to a “rule of a political majority.”