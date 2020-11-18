Slovenia backs Poland, Hungary in budget row

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa on Wednesday expressed support for Poland’s and Hungary’s veto of the European Union’s budget over the rule of law clause.

“Today, numerous media and some political groups in the European Parliament are openly threatening to use the instrument wrongly called ‘rule of law’ in order to discipline individual EU Member States through a majority vote,” the leader stated in a letter sent to bloc’s leadership.

Jansa asserted that “disputes are decided by an independent court and not by a political majority in any other institution,” claiming that the provision would lead to a “rule of a political majority.”

See also: Hungary Vetoed EU Budget Because Of Immigration ‘Blackmail’, Says PM Orban

Read more via ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...