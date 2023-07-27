Sofia magisterial inquiry findings show long list of failures / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 27 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Sofia magisterial inquiry findings show long list of failures

The Prime Minister has released the findings of the magisterial inquiry into the tragic death of Jean Paul Sofia in Kordin on 3rd December. As a result of the inquiry, the magistrate has recommended initiating criminal proceedings against architect Adriana Zammit, Matthew Schembri, Kurt Buhagiar, Milomir Jovicevic, and Dijana Jovicevic. Witness testimony “paints a picture of construction sector dilettantism that does not reflect how serious and dangerous site work is,” the court-appointed expert noted. Also, the Magistrate notes that the report does not look into administrative failures, suggesting that there are other legal avenues to address institutional failure. (Maltatoday)

PN presents no-confidence motion in Energy Minister

The Nationalist Party has presented a motion of no confidence in energy minister Miriam Dalli as it continues to insist that Parliament should be convened with urgency to discuss the ongoing energy crisis. “Since Miriam Dalli has proven unable to properly address the shortcomings that she herself caused, her position is no longer tenable, and thus the Nationalist Party is demanding that Parliament discuss this motion with immediate effect,” the Opposition party said. It also lamentedd that PM Robert Abela has been refusing the request for an urgent parliamentary sitting – Parliament is currently in recess until October – and dismissed it as a political gimmick. (Newsbook)

University gets high ranking for gaming research

A ranking of universities and institutions based on their publishing activity within the technical field of games placed the University of Malta in fifth position. The ranking, conducted by Mark J. Nelson, an Assistant Professor at an American University, assesses the top 100 institutions for their publishing activity in the past decade, specifically focusing on technical aspects related to games and interactive media. This encompasses research areas such as artificial intelligence, human-computer interaction, and graphics. (Times of Malta)

