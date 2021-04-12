Soprano’s actor Joseph Siravo dies, aged 64

Reading Time: < 1 minute

US actor Joseph Siravo, who played Tony Soprano’s father Johnny in the TV drama The Sopranos, has died aged 64.

Siravo’s daughter, Allegra Okarmus, confirmed the news of his death on social media, writing: “I was by his side when my dear father passed away this morning, peacefully, in his beloved Treehouse.

Siravo was diagnosed with cancer. According to the Facebook Page – The Many Saints of Newark – A Sopranos Movie he lost his battle with cancer after fighting for a very long time.

Siravo repeatedly appeared on the show as Tony’s father, Giovanni Francis “Johnny” Soprano, in flashbacks to the 60s that showed the mob boss’ troubled relationship with his parents.

The iconic HBO show starred the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano and developed a reputation as one of the greatest TV dramas of all time during a run of six seasons on HBO from 1999 to 2007.

Siravo’s death comes ahead of the release of The Many Saints Of Newark, a prequel film adaptation of the show co-written by creator David Chase.

Photo – Facebook Page – The Many Saints of Newark – A Sopranos Movie

Like this: Like Loading...