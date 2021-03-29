Spain coach relieved by late winner, braced for more nervy games

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain coach Luis Enrique praised his side for snatching a 2-1 win away to Georgia on Sunday but predicted more nerve-shredding finishes in their remaining World Cup qualifiers unless they learn how to break down ultra-defensive sides.

Facing the rare sight of playing in front of 15,000 fans due to relaxed novel coronavirus restrictions in the Georgian capital, Spain enjoyed 75% of possession in the first half but fell behind to a strike from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

They levelled early in the second period through Ferran Torres before substitute Dani Olmo landed all three points with a shot from outside the box in added time.

“The game almost gave me a heart attack. But we got what we deserved in the end and even if it wasn’t what we deserved I don’t care,” Luis Enrique told reporters.

“This will boost our morale but also remind us that every game is going to be a struggle. It’s going to be like this forever. When every side sits deep and closes up shop there are no easy opponents.”

via Reuters

