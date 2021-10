Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain expects its budget deficit to narrow to 5% of GDP in 2022 from a projected 8.4% this year, while economic growth is set to reach 7%, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Thursday at a presentation of the government’s budget proposal for 2022.

Buoyed by the injection of European Union rescue funds, the 2022 budget includes record investment of more than 40 billion euros ($46.23 billion).