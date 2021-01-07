Spain records lowest temperature ever at -34C

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Heavy snow and icy winds blasted Spain as temperatures plumetted to -34.1C, the lowest ever recorded on the Iberian peninsula, on Wednesday the State Meterololgical Agency said.

The chilling temperature was recorded at Clot del Tuc de la Llanca in Aragon in the Spanish Pyrenees at 5.19 a.m., the agency said.

This was two degrees lower than in 1956, when temperatures of -32C were recorded in Estany-Gento, in Lleida, in northeastern Spain.

More heavy snowfall is forecast for much of central and northern Spain with temperatures expected to fall -11C.

A 75-year-old man who got lost after he decided to walk to safety when his car became stuck in a snow storm was rescued by police in Navia de Suarna, near Lugo, in northwestern Spain.

Main photo: People walk along a street covered in snow in Aranjuez, southern Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Jesus Valbuena

View of roofs covered in snow in Toledo, Spain, 07 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Angeles Visdomine

View of a snowfall in the village of Aranjuez, in central Spain, 07 January 2021. Cold front Filomena hits almost all the country with temperatures dropping down to 12 Celsius degrees below zero. EPA-EFE/JESUS VALBUENA

