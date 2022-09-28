Spain stun Portugal 1-0 to clinch spot in Nations League finals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain snatched a place in the Nations League final four after striker Alvaro Morata’s late goal secured a 1-0 win over hosts Portugal on Tuesday to ensure top spot in their group.

Portugal dominated the match but last year’s finalists Spain stayed in the contest and in the 88th minute Morata scored to silence most of the sold-out stadium after a long ball into the box from Dani Carvajal was headed across goal by Nico Williams.

It was Spain’s first competitive win in Portugal since 1934 and their first victory in any match in Portugal since a 3-0 success in a friendly in 2003.

Spain finished top of League A-Group 2 on 11 points from six games, one point above second-placed Portugal who only needed a draw to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

The Spaniards join Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands in next year’s finals tournament.

“It was a difficult game but I stay with the attitude of the team. We have made a great effort,” Morata told reporters.

“If we were knocked out it had to be by leaving everything on the field and that’s how it was one more time for us.

via Reuters

