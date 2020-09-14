Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Spain to extend furlough scheme into 2021

The Spanish government is considering extending the nationwide ERTE furlough scheme that guarantees workers part of their income into 2021, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said on Monday.

“The date is open, but likely (Dec 31) would not be the most adequate and we have to extend a little beyond,” Diaz said in an interview on Spanish state TV station on Monday.

She added the extension might be longer for different industries. She said for instance the tourism industry would benefit from the scheme so long as they need it. 
