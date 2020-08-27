Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Business, Coronavirus, Spain

Spain’s economy is already recovering from pandemic hit

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain’s economy has already begun to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though hard-hit industries such as tourism and restaurants will take longer to rebound, economy minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.

“What we have to do is to keep on controlling the coronavirus outbreaks to keep this trend going on,” she said in an interview with Antena 3 television.

The government is negotiating with businesses and unions over a possible extension to the country’s ERTE furlough scheme for some sectors, she added. 

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: