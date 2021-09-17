Spain’s government to hike minimum wage 1.6%, according to labour ministry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain’s government agreed to increase the minimum wage by 1.6%, according to a statement by the Labour ministry, the third time the left-wing coalition government has done so since coming into power in 2019.

The minimum salary will rise by approximately 15 euros to 1,125.8 euros a month, up from 1,108 euros currently, following an agreement between labour unions and government officials.

The government’s move is part of a plan to boost the net minimum wage to 60% of the nation’s average monthly pay of 1,944 euros ($2,154.92) by the end of its four-year term.

Spain’s business association, the CEOE, did not sign the agreement.

Led by Socialist party PSOE and its junior partner Unidas Podemos, the government has boosted Spain’s minimum wage by around 30% cumulatively since it came into office.