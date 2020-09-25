Spanish government recommends to lock down all Madrid area

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Spanish government has recommended locking down all of the city of Madrid again to curb the spread of coronavirus after local authorities imposed restrictions on some areas of the region, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Friday.

The regional government of the Spanish capital Madrid extended a partial lockdown from Monday to 45 health areas of the region, affecting more than one million people, to try to reign in a surge in coronavirus infections, local authorities said on Friday.

The region of Madrid, a densely-populated virus hotspot, accounts for over a third of hospital admissions in Spain.

Police officers confront protesters next to the South Station, in Madrid, Spain, 24 September 2020, where dozens of people gathered to demand a better public health care and against the ‘targeted’ imposed lockdowns in the city. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

