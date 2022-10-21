Spurs could be without Kulusevski until after World Cup – Conte

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Forward Dejan Kulusevski may not feature for Tottenham Hotspur until after the World Cup, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday, after the Sweden international suffered a setback while recovering from a hamstring injury.

Kulusevski, 22, has been a key player for Spurs since joining from Juventus in January. He has missed their last six games after sustaining the injury on international duty.

Conte had said on Monday that Kulusevski was close to full fitness but now fears he might only return after the Nov. 14-Dec. 25 break for the World Cup.

“His recovery was going well and then one day the situation worsened. When this type of situation happens, you have to restart,” Conte told reporters before Tottenham host Newcastle United on Sunday.

“I think we have to wait a bit of time to see him with us again.”

Richarlison also remains sidelined due to a calf injury but Emerson Royal is available after serving a three-game suspension.

Conte joked he may have to lace up his boots to help his team, with Lucas Moura a long-term absentee.

via REuters

