Coffee giant Starbucks is said to be considering leaving Facebook over the “negative/insensitive, hate speech-related comments” it receives on its posts about social justice issues.

BuzzFeed News reports that frustration with such comments has reached a point that it may remove its page.

The report is based on internal discussions seen by the outlet that were written by Facebook employees who manage the platform’s relationship with the world’s largest coffee company.

Were Starbucks to leave the platform, it would not be the first company to do so, but it would be by far the largest.

Elon Musk removed the pages of SpaceX and Tesla in 2018, as part of a campaign to “#DeleteFacebook” during the Cambridge Analytica scandal relating to privacy online and data collection.

Both companies kept their presence on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, but have not returned to the main platform.

