Steward files EU complaint against government and judiciary / Malta News Briefing – Friday 14 April 2023

Morning Briefing

Steward files EU complaint against government and judiciary

Steward Health Care International has filed a formal complaint to the European Commission against the government and the judiciary for infringement of EU law. The company targeted the judge who had concluded that the deal was fraudulent and alleged that the verdict was driven by political motives, saying he “significantly and deliberately” overreached his remit. It insisted the judgment breaches EU law on various fronts. “It is incompatible with the key principle of free movement of capital, and is not compliant with the general principles of legal certainty and legitimate expectations, as well as the principle of proportionality,” it said. (Times of Malta)

Tourism expenditure in Feb reaches €87m

Last February, 132,513 tourists visited Malta – an increase of almost sixty-eight thousand tourists over February of last year. NSO figures show that the number of nights tourists spent in Malta increased by 57 percent to more than 800,000 nights compared to February 2022. The tourists spent the majority of their nights in rented accommodation, with the average of just over six nights. On tourist expenditure in Malta, the NSO reported that in February tourists spent almost €87 million, i.e. an increase of 47 million compared to the same month last year. (TVM)

Clapping for nurses is not enough – PN leader

It is not enough for the government to “clap for nurses” during the pandemic to show appreciation, PN party leader Bernard Grech said when talking about the ongoing issues between the government and the Midwives and Nurses Union (MUMN). He added that he hopes that there is a serious resolution between the government and the MUMN, and he hopes that they come to a necessary agreement, so that the impact on patients will decrease. (The Malta Independent)

