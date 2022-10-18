Stories from Ukraine: the captivity of the rescuers from Balakliia

Reading Time: 9 minutes

Катували струмом, били дубинами, душили, жінок гвалтували групами: таким був полон рятувальників з Балаклії

Камера півтора на три метри, у пляшках сеча, на стіні надряпана молитва. Тут у Балаклійському відділку поліції молилися навіть ті, хто не вірив у Бога. Рятувальники Державної служби з надзвичайних ситуацій розповіли Фактам про тортури, які до них застосували росіяни під час окупації Балаклії, що на Харківщині. У полоні російських військових побувало семеро ДСНСівців, вони показали камери, де нелюди знущалися і над чоловіками, і над жінками – катували просто за те, що українці і не зрадили присязі.

«Отут я спав на підлоз, нас було постійно у цій камері 6-7 чоловік», – розповідає Олександр Лобода, інсектор ДСНС, якого окупанти забрали в катівню просто з робочого місця. У полоні він пробув 13 днів. «Приїхали окупанти, наділи на голову пакет, замотали скотчем, наділи на руки кайданки і відвезли в райвідділ поліції», – згадує чоловік.

Колони російської техніки зайшли в Балаклію 2-го березня. За кілька днів окупанти навідалися до пожежної частини, – розповідають рятувальники, – здерли синьо-жовті прапори і герби, під дулом автомата наказали познімати наліпки на формі, забрали дві спецмашини і наказали працювати, як і раніше: розбирати завали, гасити пожежі. Наглядачем поставили чеченця. А в серпні почалися масові чистки. Серед заарештованих – радіотелефоністка Ольга, до цього полонили її чоловіка, який за гратами у нелюдських умовах провів 40 днів. «Вони мені в тюрмі розказували, що «нам тут треба люди, які до нас лояльні», – пригадує Ольга.

epaselect epa10182257 A policeman looks at a room, where Russian troops held detained people in the recently recaptured city of Balakliia in Kharkiv’s area, Ukraine, 13 September 2022. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in a counterattack. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV

Один за одним кати кидали рятувальників до буцегарні – як чоловіків, так і жінок. Одна з арештанток – комендантка пожежної частини – Альбіна Стрілець. Вона пробула в полоні окупантів 17 днів. «Коли знімали наручники, один з орків сказав: «Ну все, вважай, що тебе немає», – згадує пережитий жах Альбіна.

У невеликій камері окупанти тримали до дев`ятьох жінок одночасно, називали її VIP, адже на відміну від чоловічих, тут була вбиральня, вода і вікно. Електрики не було, годували макаронами, спали на матрацах, кинутих на підлогу. За всіма арештантами цілодобово слідкували по відеокамерах, які встановили окупанти.

Один з катів – у чорній масці і капюшоні – приходив щоночі з допитами в жіночу камеру. Перебування в полоні далося Альбіні тяжкими наслідками для здоров`я, про які жінка не хоче говорити публічно. «Тому що я за Україну, тому що я не хотіла жити і Російській федерації і не збиралася. Я завжди це казала – протягом півроку, поки я була тут в окупації», – ділиться жінка.

Поверхом вище – катівня, де цілодобово піддавали тортурам полонених. Альбіна чула, як катували її колегу-рятувальника, співкамерниць. Називає це пеклом. «Це були групові згвалтування, побиття, струм, шокери, пістолет до рота, роздягання. Я особисто чула, як забивали до смерті на допиті. Одного допитували дуже довго, потім вивели у двір і просто пустили йому кулю в лоба».

На підвіконні купа мішків, їх надягали на голову, коли двічі на добу виводили до туалета. Був і спеціальний шолом для допитів, який надягали на обличчя, щоб людина нічого не бачила.

Олександр Лобода показує, де його допитували кавказці. На стіні дірки від куль, тут і дроти, через які підключали його тіло до струму. Єдине, що хотіли – лояльності до окупаційної влади.

«Оці дроти на пальці одягали і струмом били людей», – згадує Олександр.

Всі рятувальники, що побували у полоні окупантів, лишилися живими. Їх відпустили з буцегарні, дали 10 хвилин на збори і попередили: за повернення в місто – смерть.

Після жорстоких катувань тих, хто вижив і не підкорився росіянам, окупанти вивозили за межі Балаклії, викидали за блок-постом. Вони це називали екстрадицією з території Російської Федерації. За повномасштабну війну тільки через цю катівню могли пройти близько трьох сотень людей, – каже головний слідчий Харківської області Сергій Болвінов. А, коли Збройні Сили України звільняли Балаклію, окупантів звідси, наче вітром здуло, а люди лишилися зачиненими в камерах.

«Коли вони вийшли, кинули людей напризволяще. Люди вибили вікно, одного найменшого випустили через це вікно, той вискочив, відкрив двері, випустив всіх інших. Так люди врятувалися», – розповів Сергій Болвінов.

Декому вдалося евакуюватися за час окупації самостійно. Один з рятувальників загинув під час обстрілів, ще одного було поранено. Над пожежною частиною тепер знову майорить державний прапор, а рятувальники твердять: полон їх тільки загартував, вони лишилися вірними присязі і українському народові.

Довідка

8-го вересня 2022-го року Збройні Сили України взяли під контроль місто Балаклію на Харківщині, що 6 місяців було під окупацією.

They were tortured with electric shocks, beaten with clubs, strangled, women were gang- raped: this was the captivity of the rescuers from Balakliia

The cell is one and a half by three meters, urine is in the bottles, a prayer is scratched on the wall. Even those who did not believe in God prayed here in the Balakliia police station. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service told Fakty about the torture inflicted on them by the Russians during the occupation of Balakliia, Kharkiv region. Seven members of the National Security Service were captured by the Russian military, they showed the cells where the in-humans abused both men and women – they tortured them simply because the Ukrainians did not betray their oath.

“Here I slept on the floor, there were always six to seven of us in this cell”, says Oleksandr Loboda, an inspector of the State Emergency Service, who was taken to the torture chamber by the occupiers from his workplace. He spent 13 days in captivity. “The occupiers came, put a bag on my head, wrapped it with tape, put handcuffs on my hands and took me to the district police station”, – the man recalls.

epa10182250 A sign reads ‘Danger Mines’ on a road near the recently recaptured city of Balakliia in Kharkiv’s area, Ukraine, 13 September 2022. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in a counterattack. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV

Columns of Russian equipment entered Balakliia on the 2nd of March. In a few days, the occupiers visited the fire station, rescuers say, tore down the blue and yellow flags and coats of arms, ordered to remove the stickers on the uniforms at gunpoint, took away two special vehicles and ordered to work as before: dismantling rubble, extinguishing fires. A Chechen was appointed supervisor. And in August, mass cleansings began. Among those arrested is radio operator Olga, before that her husband was captured, who spent 40 days behind bars in inhumane conditions. “They told me in prison that ‘we need people here who are loyal to us'”, – Olga recalls.

One by one, the executioners threw the rescuers to the butchery – both men and women. One of the detainees is the commandant of the fire station, Albina Strelets. She was held captive by the occupiers for 17 days. “When the handcuffs were removed, one of the orcs said: “Well, that’s all, consider that you are not there”, – Albina recalls the horror he experienced.

In a small cell, the occupiers kept up to nine women at the same time, they called it VIP, because unlike the men’s cell, there was a toilet, water, and a window. There was no electricity, they were fed pasta, they slept on mattresses thrown on the floor. All the detainees were monitored around the clock on video cameras installed by the occupiers. One of the executioners – in a black mask and hood – came every night with interrogations to the women’s cell. Being in captivity had serious consequences for Albina’s health, which the woman does not want to talk about publicly. “Because I am for Ukraine, because I did not want to live in the Russian Federation and was not going to. I always said that – for six months while I was here under occupation”, – the woman shares.

On the floor above is a torture chamber, where prisoners were tortured around the clock. Albina heard how her fellow rescuer was being tortured by her cellmates. Call it hell. “These were gang rapes, beatings, electric shocks, a gun to the mouth, stripping. I personally heard how they were beaten to death during interrogation. One was interrogated for a very long time, then they took him out into the yard and just shot him in the forehead”.

On the windowsill are a bunch of bags, they were put on the head when they were taken to the toilet twice a day. There was also a special helmet for interrogations, which was put on the face so that the person could not see anything.

Oleksandr Loboda shows where he was interrogated by the Caucasians. There are bullet holes on the wall, and there are also wires through which his body was connected to the current. The only thing they wanted was loyalty to the occupation authorities.

“These wires were put on the fingers and people were electrocuted”, – Oleksandr recalls.

All rescuers who were captured by the occupiers survived. They were released from the prison camp, given 10 minutes to assemble and warned: returning to the city would mean death. After brutal torture of those who survived and did not obey the Russians, the occupiers took them outside Balakliia and threw them behind a checkpoint. They called it extradition from the territory of the Russian Federation. During a full-scale war, about three hundred people could pass through this torture chamber alone, says Serhiy Bolvinov, the chief investigator of the Kharkiv region. And when the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Balakliia, the occupiers were blown away as if by the wind, and people remained locked in cells.

“When the Russians ran away, they left the captives on their own. They broke a window, one of the smallest was let out through that window, he jumped out, opened the door, and let all the others out. That’s how people were saved”, – said Serhii Bolvinov. Some managed to evacuate on their own during the occupation. One of the rescuers died during the shelling, another was wounded. The state flag now flies over the fire station again, and the rescuers insist: captivity only hardened them, they remained loyal to the oath and the Ukrainian people.

On the 8th of September 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the city of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region, which had been under occupation for 6 months.

