Storms, floods batter the  south of Italy

At least one person died after being caught up in the extreme weather that battered southern Italy at the weekend.

The married couple, a 67-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, got out of their Ford Fiesta car on Sunday when mud and flood waters inundated the town of Scordia, near Catania, and they may have been swept away, an eyewitness said. Later on Monday the body of the 67-year-old man was found.

#Maltempo, salvati dai #vigilidelfuoco 4 uomini rimasti bloccati dall’improvviso innalzamento del fiume che attraversa le Terme Segestane (TP): ieri in tarda sera l’intervento delle squadre fluviali che, dopo due ore di duro lavoro, li hanno affidati alle cure dei sanitari pic.twitter.com/o2S8Ux0CUX — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) October 25, 2021



The eyewitness was a motorist who was rescued by fire-fighters after being trapped in his car by the water and mud.

Sicily, Calabria, Basilicata and Puglia remained on alert on Monday in relation to the extreme weather, which caused rivers to burst their banks in the provinces of Trapani and Catania on Sunday, with torrential rain and high winds continuing to clobber the south.



Catania Mayor Salvo Pogliese has closed the city’s schools, parks and cemeteries on Monday.

Scientists say climate change caused by human activity is making extreme weather events more frequent and even more intense.

Photo – Carabinieri and volunteers look for missing people after the storm in the countryside of Scordia, southern Italy, 25 October 2021, after the extreme weather that battered southern Italy at the weekend. EPA-EFE/ORIETTA SCARDINO

Via ANSA