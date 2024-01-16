Studjurban Presents ‘Shared Transport’ Strategy Document

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Local Councils’ role ‘central’ in development of shared transport

STUDJURBAN recently presented its fourth Sustainable Mobility strategy document on Shared Transport on behalf of the Local Councils Association, which champions shared transport for enhanced urban living.

“Shared transport is vital for increasing city liveability, complementing walkability and cyclability for sustainable mobility and improved public health and this is what we are communicating in this fourth strategy document,” explains Dr Antoine Zammit from Studjurban.

The strategy document “Sustainable Mobility: Shared Transport” covers a diverse range of aspects in urban mobility; namely, Mass Transit, Bike, Scooter and Car Sharing, Shared Transport for Delivery, Malta’s Public Transport, Ferry Services, E-powered Taxis, Shared car rides for the University of Malta and other major institutions, and other Local Shared Transport Initiatives.

“Proper alternatives can encourage people to leave their cars at home, which would reduce traffic and help reclaim urban space for pedestrians and cyclists. When mobility dynamics change and more people embrace shared transport, this not only reduces the environmental impact but also personal costs.”

“However, for localities to become more sustainable, they depend on transport that facilitates safe, efficient, pollution-free flow for all. Shared transport can complement high-quality public transport and walkable streets,” added Dr Zammit.

Highlighting existing shared transport options in Malta and overseas, the document recognizes local initiatives and urges Local Councils to play a central role in this development.

“Versatility is crucial and this needs to cater to diverse preferences and requirements, however, collaboration is key to unlocking shared transport’s full potential for residents, tourists, and local authorities. This is why stakeholders need to engage in discussions and share a collective vision for a more accessible, efficient, and eco-friendly urban transport landscape.”

Defining shared transport, the document outlines benefits such as increased mobility choices, traffic reduction, cost efficiency and accessibility, emphasizing that reducing private car ownership optimizes valuable street space and fosters a more efficient and eco-friendly urban landscape. In the coming weeks Studjurban shall be presenting its fifth and final strategy document on Sustainable Mobility, which deals with Last Mile Transportation

