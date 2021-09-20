Surge in Covid-19 infections among the elderly

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the rate of Covid-19 infections among elderly people stood at 235 per 100,000 in the last 14 days, rising higher than that in younger age groups for the first time in months. Authorities observe a decline in immunity among people over 80s. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/covid-rate-highest-in-80-year-olds-as-immunity-wanes.901775

The paper reveals the Yorgen Fenech’s defence will summon former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and chief of staff at the time, Keith Schembri, to testify in this trial. Other witnesses are former minister Chris Cardona and head of police crimes investigations Silvio Valletta. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-20/local-news/Planning-Authority-chairperson-refuses-interview-with-The-Malta-Independent-6736236868

