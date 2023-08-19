Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sweden raised its terrorist alert to the second highest level on Thursday, saying it had thwarted attacks after Koran burnings and other acts against Islam’s holiest text outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists.

Anti-Islam activists have damaged several copies of the Koran in recent months in Sweden and also in Denmark, two of the most liberal countries in the world that allow trenchant criticism of religion in the name of free speech.

But many Muslims view desecrating the Koran, which they see as the literal word of God, as a grave offence. A media outlet linked to militant group al Qaeda has urged violent retribution.

Sweden’s SAPO security service raised the terrorist alert from 3 to 4 on a scale from 1-5, reflecting a high threat.

“The decision to raise the level is not prompted by a single event but we know that Hezbollah, al Shabaab and al Qaeda have called on their supporters to carry out acts against Sweden,” SAPO head Charlotte von Essen told a news conference.

Reuters

