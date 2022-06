Reading Time: < 1 minute

STOCKHOLM, June 22 (Reuters) – Sweden’s economy will grow more slowly than previously expected, hit by the effects of inflation and the war in Ukraine, the government said in a new forecast published on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product is expected to grow 1.9%, the Finance Ministry said compared with the 3.1% predicted in the previous forecast in April.

GDP growth was seen at 1.1% in 2023, down from 1.6% seen previously.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)