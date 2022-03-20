Swiss media speculate on whereabouts on Putin’s alleged mistress and Russian oligarchs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Switzerland’s weekend press focused on the whereabouts of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged mistress who has been rumoured to be hiding in the Alpine nation. Newly sanctioned Russian oligarchs said to have residency in Switzerland were another focal point.

Swiss authorities have finally weighed in on the question of whether Putin’s supposed lover is in the country, saying there is “no indication” that is the case.

The Federal Department of Justice and Police said it “has no indication of the presence of this person in Switzerland” in response to a query submitted by Tagesschau, a programme of Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

Putin’s alleged girlfriend – Alina Kabaeva, former Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics – drew the attention of Swiss and international press in 2015, when she reportedly gave birth to a girl in the Italian-speaking canton of Lugano. Putin was widely believed to be the father of the child although his spokesman denied it at the time.

Four of the newly sanctioned Russians live in Switzerland, the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported on Saturday. The list of sanctioned Russians grew this week on account of the conflict in Ukraine. Three of those who are in Switzerland risk deportation, the fourth is shielded by his Swiss passport, according to the newspaper.

