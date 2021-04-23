UPDATED: Swiss president heads for damage-control EU summit

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Swiss President Guy Parmelin heads to Brussels on Friday for a summit with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over a stalled treaty that threatens to put ties between Switzerland and its biggest trading partner into a deep freeze.

Many Swiss business leaders who are keen on continued smooth access to the EU market want a treaty, but political resistance to the agreement gives Parmelin little leeway to clinch a deal after years of foot-dragging in Bern.

That could leave Parmelin, a member of the eurosceptic Swiss People’s Party, the biggest in parliament, in damage-control mode when he meets von der Leyen, who has urged Bern finally to embrace the draft accord negotiated in 2018.

The Swiss cabinet has said it wants clarifications on some open points before endorsing the pact, and officials in Brussels want concrete suggestions from Parmelin, one source familiar with the talks said.

Parmelin said in a weekend newspaper interview he would seek to move the discussion forward without bombast.

“I am not going to play Boris Johnson,” he said, referring to the British leader’s blustering stance toward EU ties during Britain’s exit from the bloc.

The treaty would have non-EU member Switzerland routinely adopt single market rules and provide a more effective way to resolve disputes. Critics say it infringes Swiss sovereignty so much that it would never survive a binding referendum.

Failure to strike a deal would leave in place a patchwork of sectoral accords that govern bilateral ties, but block Switzerland from any new access to the single market, dashing plans for an electricity union, for example.

Even the existing accords will erode over time. A deal that eases cross-border trade in medical technology products lapses in May, for instance, and Swiss scientists worry they may be frozen out of the EU’s Horizon research programme

.

Main issues in Swiss-EU treaty standoff

Switzerland and the European Union have been wrangling for years over a draft treaty produced in 2018 that would formalise ties now governed by a patchwork of bilateral accords and create a more effective platform to resolve disputes.

WHAT WOULD IT COVER?

The treaty focuses on five areas: free movement of people, civil aviation, land transport, mutual recognition of industrial standards and processed farm goods. Bern would routinely, but not automatically, adopt EU single market rules in these areas and any future accords, such as an electricity union.

WHO SETTLES DISPUTES?

The EU originally wanted its European Court of Justice (ECJ) to act as the referee, but has since agreed to let arbitration panels address differences, albeit using ECJ guidance on how to interpret EU law.

If either party fails to comply with the panel’s decision, the other party can take compensatory measures. The panel could then decide whether such measures are proportionate

WHAT ISSUES ARE UNRESOLVED?

There are two main ones:

LABOUR RULES

The Swiss system of “flanking measures” – adopted in 2004 to ensure foreign workers on temporary assignments do not undercut high Swiss pay — is seen as a non-negotiable red line for Swiss labour unions but upsets many EU members

CITIZENS’ RIGHTS

Swiss officials baulk at giving EU citizens the same access to social benefits as the Swiss get.

Photo: EC – Audiovisual Service

