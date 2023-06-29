June 29 (Reuters) – Swiss financial regulator FINMA on Thursday said that the Federal Council yesterday adopted financial sanctions and travel restrictions against five people over actions to undermine the sovereignty and independence of Moldova.
Switzerland adopts sanctions against people involved in undermining Moldova’s sovereignty
